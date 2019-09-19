Hello friends and good Thursday morning. The atmosphere has nickle-and-dimed us on rain this week but it’s about make up for it. Monsoonal moisture is continuing to move over the Panhandles this morning, allowing for more cloud cover. Clouds will stay overhead as the day progresses and then thunderstorms will develop after 3 pm, coming in from eastern New Mexico. We’ll reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with south and southeast winds. A few storms will be capable of hail and gusty downburst winds, in addition to frequent lightning, so have a secondary plan for any outdoor activities this evening.
That will be good advice for Friday and Saturday afternoons as well, as we can look for daily thunderstorms, some of which will continue into the next morning. Temperatures will only reach the 80s going into the weekend.
Dry weather takes over for Sunday before more storms hit late on Monday.
Have a great day and stay alert for storms.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More storms across the High Plains
Amarillo67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart62°F Fair Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa70°F Fair Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hello friends and good Thursday morning. The atmosphere has nickle-and-dimed us on rain this week but it’s about make up for it. Monsoonal moisture is continuing to move over the Panhandles this morning, allowing for more cloud cover. Clouds will stay overhead as the day progresses and then thunderstorms will develop after 3 pm, coming in from eastern New Mexico. We’ll reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with south and southeast winds. A few storms will be capable of hail and gusty downburst winds, in addition to frequent lightning, so have a secondary plan for any outdoor activities this evening.