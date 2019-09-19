More storms across the High Plains

Hello friends and good Thursday morning. The atmosphere has nickle-and-dimed us on rain this week but it’s about make up for it. Monsoonal moisture is continuing to move over the Panhandles this morning, allowing for more cloud cover. Clouds will stay overhead as the day progresses and then thunderstorms will develop after 3 pm, coming in from eastern New Mexico. We’ll reach the upper 80s and low 90s for highs with south and southeast winds. A few storms will be capable of hail and gusty downburst winds, in addition to frequent lightning, so have a secondary plan for any outdoor activities this evening.



That will be good advice for Friday and Saturday afternoons as well, as we can look for daily thunderstorms, some of which will continue into the next morning. Temperatures will only reach the 80s going into the weekend.



Dry weather takes over for Sunday before more storms hit late on Monday.



Have a great day and stay alert for storms.



Meteorologist Chris Martin