More severe weather on the way...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening,

After a muggy Saturday afternoon we're going to see a stormy night ahead. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue to push northeast across the region throughout the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

These storms do have the potential to be severe at times producing strong wind gusts, large damaging hail and even the possible tornado.

Please stay weather aware and indoors in an interior room away from windows if a storm is near your location.

Stay weather aware and continue to check in with myhighplains.com for updates.

Thank you for logging on and stay safe.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy