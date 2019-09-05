More September heat, but relief is in sight

Breaking News
Good Thursday morning folks. We have a few days left of hot September weather before the next round of cooler conditions. Today, we’ll heat up to the upper 80s at 12 pm, and then it’s back to the mid 90s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The chance for rain stays low tomorrow as we continue on with highs around 95 and Saturday will be about as hot, but with more clouds. A few thunderstorms will move over northeastern New Mexico and the western Oklahoma Panhandle in the evening then but then another round moves over more of the area on Sunday night.

Next week starts off with day time and evening storms and highs in the 80s instead.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

