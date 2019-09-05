Good Thursday morning folks. We have a few days left of hot September weather before the next round of cooler conditions. Today, we’ll heat up to the upper 80s at 12 pm, and then it’s back to the mid 90s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
The chance for rain stays low tomorrow as we continue on with highs around 95 and Saturday will be about as hot, but with more clouds. A few thunderstorms will move over northeastern New Mexico and the western Oklahoma Panhandle in the evening then but then another round moves over more of the area on Sunday night.
Next week starts off with day time and evening storms and highs in the 80s instead.
Have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More September heat, but relief is in sight
Amarillo61°F Fair Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Clear
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford58°F Fair Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart57°F Fair Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton60°F Fair Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Good Thursday morning folks. We have a few days left of hot September weather before the next round of cooler conditions. Today, we’ll heat up to the upper 80s at 12 pm, and then it’s back to the mid 90s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.