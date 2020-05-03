More seasonal week ahead

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the 80’s for the most part and a calm breeze from time to time, partly cloudy in some regions. Monday will be much warmer with highs in the high 80’s and low 90’s with winds out of the NW and breezy at times but sunny throughout the day. Tuesday we have a front moving through dropping our temperatures down to the 70’s with winds out of the NE and breezy throughout the day. Wednesday will warm up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s, mostly sunny with winds out of the SE. Thursday has a slight chance for storms tapering off in the early morning hours of Friday. Thursday will have highs in the 80’s before cooling down to the 60’s on Friday with another front moving through. Saturday and Sunday will return to the 70s with calm winds and mostly sunny conditions,