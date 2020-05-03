More seasonal week ahead

Clear

Amarillo

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a pleasant day with highs in the 80’s for the most part and a calm breeze from time to time, partly cloudy in some regions. Monday will be much warmer with highs in the high 80’s and low 90’s with winds out of the NW and breezy at times but sunny throughout the day. Tuesday we have a front moving through dropping our temperatures down to the 70’s with winds out of the NE and breezy throughout the day. Wednesday will warm up into the upper 70’s and low 80’s, mostly sunny with winds out of the SE. Thursday has a slight chance for storms tapering off in the early morning hours of Friday. Thursday will have highs in the 80’s before cooling down to the 60’s on Friday with another front moving through. Saturday and Sunday will return to the 70s with calm winds and mostly sunny conditions,

