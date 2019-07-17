More record-setting heat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

95°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair / Windy

Dumas

96°F Fair / Windy Feels like 94°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
71°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Hereford

97°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Dalhart

99°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 98°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear/Wind
67°F Mostly Clear/Wind
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair / Windy

Perryton

99°F Fair / Windy Feels like 98°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
74°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

We are expecting more record-setting heat through the rest of this workweek. Overnight tonight lows will only drop down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Thursday.

During the afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits. Thankfully we will continue to see a light breeze out of the southwest which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperature.

Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

