We are expecting more record-setting heat through the rest of this workweek. Overnight tonight lows will only drop down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Thursday.

During the afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits. Thankfully we will continue to see a light breeze out of the southwest which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperature.

Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy