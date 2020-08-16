More rain to start our work week

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve been tracking some severe weather for you this evening with temps in the 90’s for most of us. Tomorrow, we will have yet another seasonal 90’s day as a frontal boundary moves through. Some isolated storms are possible. Tuesday we’ll be tracking another few storms throughout the panhandle and the same goes for Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 90’s for both days, along with calm winds. Thursday and Friday will be our best chance for rain here in the city with widespread precipitation. We will dry up as we go into our weekend. Have a great week!