More rain to start our work week

Scattered Clouds

Amarillo

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
25 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
20 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
25 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve been tracking some severe weather for you this evening with temps in the 90’s for most of us. Tomorrow, we will have yet another seasonal 90’s day as a frontal boundary moves through. Some isolated storms are possible. Tuesday we’ll be tracking another few storms throughout the panhandle and the same goes for Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 90’s for both days, along with calm winds. Thursday and Friday will be our best chance for rain here in the city with widespread precipitation. We will dry up as we go into our weekend. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

