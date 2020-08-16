Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve been tracking some severe weather for you this evening with temps in the 90’s for most of us. Tomorrow, we will have yet another seasonal 90’s day as a frontal boundary moves through. Some isolated storms are possible. Tuesday we’ll be tracking another few storms throughout the panhandle and the same goes for Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 90’s for both days, along with calm winds. Thursday and Friday will be our best chance for rain here in the city with widespread precipitation. We will dry up as we go into our weekend. Have a great week!
More rain to start our work week
Amarillo79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Tonight
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Dumas82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Hereford95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Tonight
65°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Dalhart93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Tonight
61°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Perryton81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Tonight
63°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Pampa78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Tonight
65°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. SE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
