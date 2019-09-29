More rain this week

Howdy folks and good Sunday morning. We’re starting humid but fairly cool outside and we’ll warm up from the 60s to the mid 80s in the afternoon with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Showers and storms are likely again after 5 pm, with a minor severe weather threat, and a few of those will hang around tonight.

The chance for rain and coverage of showers will get higher tomorrow through Thursday as we go from the 80s down to the 60s and 70s for highs in a wetter and cooler pattern.



Enjoy your Sunday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin