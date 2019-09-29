More rain this week

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy folks and good Sunday morning. We’re starting humid but fairly cool outside and we’ll warm up from the 60s to the mid 80s in the afternoon with winds from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Showers and storms are likely again after 5 pm, with a minor severe weather threat, and a few of those will hang around tonight.

The chance for rain and coverage of showers will get higher tomorrow through Thursday as we go from the 80s down to the 60s and 70s for highs in a wetter and cooler pattern.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

