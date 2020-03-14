More rain on the way tomorrow

Hey there friends and good Saturday evening to you. After the foggy conditions this morning, some of us have seen nice weather where sunshine came back, while colder temperatures and clouds continued for our northeastern counties. The frontal boundary that split the area will move to the south tonight and we’ll start out Sunday colder. Temperatures fall off to the 30s and low 40s in the morning with cloudy or foggy skies. We’ll keep the dreary weather and cool 40s around throughout the day as another round of rain moves through the Panhandles, with thunder from time to time. Severe weather is not likely.



Monday, the clouds clear away and highs improve to the 60s and 70s before temperatures take a slight dip for St. Patrick’s Day as we get the next chance for thundershowers. Rain chances drop off Thursday with drier and stronger winds.



Have a lovely night!



Meteorologist Chris Martin