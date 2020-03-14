More rain on the way tomorrow

Clear

Amarillo

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
36°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
17 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
24 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
17 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hey there friends and good Saturday evening to you. After the foggy conditions this morning, some of us have seen nice weather where sunshine came back, while colder temperatures and clouds continued for our northeastern counties. The frontal boundary that split the area will move to the south tonight and we’ll start out Sunday colder. Temperatures fall off to the 30s and low 40s in the morning with cloudy or foggy skies. We’ll keep the dreary weather and cool 40s around throughout the day as another round of rain moves through the Panhandles, with thunder from time to time. Severe weather is not likely.

Monday, the clouds clear away and highs improve to the 60s and 70s before temperatures take a slight dip for St. Patrick’s Day as we get the next chance for thundershowers. Rain chances drop off Thursday with drier and stronger winds.

Have a lovely night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

