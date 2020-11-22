More rain on the way

Overcast

Amarillo

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Dumas

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
38°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Hereford

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
41°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Dalhart

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Perryton

42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Good Sunday evening, we’ve been dealing with overcast skies and very light rain showers early this morning. Rain showers will increase in strength this evening going into tomorrow and giving us another chance for rain.

Tomorrow we’ll be dealt this scattered showers early then tapering off throughout the day to light drizzle before increasing in strength overnight and migrating east. Monday will be very windy with highs struggling to get into the 50’s for most of us, northern counties will be warmer.

The remainder of the week seems to be on the drier side for now and we’ll end the work week in the upper 40’s right behind the next cold front. Have a great week!

