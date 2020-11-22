More rain on the way

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Good Sunday evening, we’ve been dealing with overcast skies and very light rain showers early this morning. Rain showers will increase in strength this evening going into tomorrow and giving us another chance for rain.

Tomorrow we’ll be dealt this scattered showers early then tapering off throughout the day to light drizzle before increasing in strength overnight and migrating east. Monday will be very windy with highs struggling to get into the 50’s for most of us, northern counties will be warmer.

The remainder of the week seems to be on the drier side for now and we’ll end the work week in the upper 40’s right behind the next cold front. Have a great week!