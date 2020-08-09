Sunday we’ll start with yet another humid morning with highs in the 90’s and low 100’s with another chance for rain developing in our southwestern counties mostly, dying out as they try to make their way to the city. Monday we’ll have storms developing north and south with Amarillo in-between the activity so we may see rain on Monday as well with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances and temps slightly cooler in the mid 90’s. Wednesday through Friday seem to be dry at this point with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s until Saturday where rain chances return! Have a great weekend!
More rain chances to come
