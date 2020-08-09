More rain chances to come

Clear

Amarillo

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
mph
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
21 mph WSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
22 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sunday we’ll start with yet another humid morning with highs in the 90’s and low 100’s with another chance for rain developing in our southwestern counties mostly, dying out as they try to make their way to the city. Monday we’ll have storms developing north and south with Amarillo in-between the activity so we may see rain on Monday as well with highs in the 90’s. Tuesday we will wrap up those rain chances and temps slightly cooler in the mid 90’s. Wednesday through Friday seem to be dry at this point with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s until Saturday where rain chances return! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

