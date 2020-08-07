Good Friday morning everyone, we’ll have a hot one here on the high plains with temps hovering or exceeding 100 degrees around the area. We’ll be tracking another round of storms trying to make their way into the panhandle this evening. Some storms may pulse but most of this activity will stay well below severe limits. Saturday will be more of the same, temps soaring into the upper 90’s and low 100’s with another round of storms late in the evening. Same goes for Sunday with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s with chances for rain. Monday we’ll see a slight cool down into the mid 90’s with another round of storms late. We’ll take those rain chances and continue them throughout the later half of next week! Have a great week!
More rain chances continue into the weekend
Amarillo83°F Clear Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 24 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas83°F Clear Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford85°F Clear Feels like 85°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart80°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton84°F Clear Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 23 mph SW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa86°F Clear Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 22 mph SW
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous