More rain chances continue into the weekend

Good Friday morning everyone, we’ll have a hot one here on the high plains with temps hovering or exceeding 100 degrees around the area. We’ll be tracking another round of storms trying to make their way into the panhandle this evening. Some storms may pulse but most of this activity will stay well below severe limits. Saturday will be more of the same, temps soaring into the upper 90’s and low 100’s with another round of storms late in the evening. Same goes for Sunday with temps in the upper 90’s and low 100’s with chances for rain. Monday we’ll see a slight cool down into the mid 90’s with another round of storms late. We’ll take those rain chances and continue them throughout the later half of next week! Have a great week!