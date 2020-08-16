Sunday morning will be humid for most of us as activity dies out to our east in our early morning hours, we’ll be tracking another round of storms to our west making it’s way due south through our evening hours. Monday most of us will remain clear of precipitation with temps in the low 90’s. Tuesday more scattered storms are possible in our evening hours with temps in the 90’s again and we’ll continue those rain chances well into the later half of next week, wrapping up on Friday. Leaving us with a partly cloudy Saturday with temps in the mid to low 90’s. Have a good weekend!
More rain chances ahead
Amarillo71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 15 mph ESE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa72°F Clear Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent