More rain chances ahead

Good Saturday evening, we're tracking some thunderstorms moving into the panhandle this evening that may be severe. Temps will top out in the 90's in the city. Sunday morning will be humid for most of us as activity dies out to our east in our early morning hours, we'll be tracking another round of storms to our west making it's way due south through our evening hours. Monday most of us will remain clear of precipitation with temps in the low 90's. Tuesday more scattered storms are possible in our evening hours with temps in the 90's again and we'll continue those rain chances well into the later half of next week, wrapping up on Friday. Leaving us with a partly cloudy Saturday with temps in the mid to low 90's. Have a good weekend!