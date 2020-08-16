More rain chances ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sunday morning will be humid for most of us as activity dies out to our east in our early morning hours, we’ll be tracking another round of storms to our west making it’s way due south through our evening hours. Monday most of us will remain clear of precipitation with temps in the low 90’s. Tuesday more scattered storms are possible in our evening hours with temps in the 90’s again and we’ll continue those rain chances well into the later half of next week, wrapping up on Friday. Leaving us with a partly cloudy Saturday with temps in the mid to low 90’s. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss