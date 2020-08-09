Good Sunday evening, we’ll have another chance for rain this evening, greater chances reside to our west. We’ve had another hot day with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Monday we’ll have a better chance for rain as we’ll be between two lines of storms to our north and south, highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s again, breezy towards our early morning hours as well. Tuesday we’ll have another chance for storms mostly to our west again but still a chance for rain in the city with highs in the low 100’s and upper 90’s again. Wednesday we’ll dry up with similar highs keeping that dry trend until Friday – Saturday where we’ll have more rain chances. Have a great week!
More rain ahead to start the week
