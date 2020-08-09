More rain ahead to start the week

Clear

Amarillo

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

96°F Clear Feels like 96°
Wind
mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening, we’ll have another chance for rain this evening, greater chances reside to our west. We’ve had another hot day with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Monday we’ll have a better chance for rain as we’ll be between two lines of storms to our north and south, highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s again, breezy towards our early morning hours as well. Tuesday we’ll have another chance for storms mostly to our west again but still a chance for rain in the city with highs in the low 100’s and upper 90’s again. Wednesday we’ll dry up with similar highs keeping that dry trend until Friday – Saturday where we’ll have more rain chances. Have a great week!

