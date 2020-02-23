Good Sunday evening everyone, another mild day to end our weekend. Highs in the mid to low 60’s here in Amarillo, some severe weather may have occurred towards our northeastern regions as well as scattered showers for most of the panhandle. Monday we will have another mild day in the high 50’s and low 60’s, mostly sunny as well. Tuesday we will have a cold front move through, bringing some scattered flurries during our early morning hours and a cold day topping out in the high 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs only in the 40’s. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is when we will return to more mild and seasonal conditions, as well as sunny skies. Have a great week!
More precipitation on the way
Amarillo64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 29 mph W
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 28 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas48°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 28 mph W
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 24 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 20 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 26 mph NNW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 25 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New