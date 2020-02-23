More precipitation on the way

Broken Clouds

Amarillo

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
29 mph W
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
28 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
33°F Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
28 mph W
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
24 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Dalhart

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
31°F Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
26 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Perryton

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
25 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Pampa

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
27 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Sunday evening everyone, another mild day to end our weekend. Highs in the mid to low 60’s here in Amarillo, some severe weather may have occurred towards our northeastern regions as well as scattered showers for most of the panhandle. Monday we will have another mild day in the high 50’s and low 60’s, mostly sunny as well. Tuesday we will have a cold front move through, bringing some scattered flurries during our early morning hours and a cold day topping out in the high 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs only in the 40’s. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday is when we will return to more mild and seasonal conditions, as well as sunny skies. Have a great week!

