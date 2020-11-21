More precipitation on the way

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had spotty showers along with overcast conditions here on the high plains and an overall cool day. Temps will continue to drop going into our overnight hours and showers will once again pick up.

Sunday morning we’ll be starting in the upper 30’s and low 40’s as rain showers continue to move throughout our area and taper off towards our early morning hours. Cloudy conditions persist and we’ll have another chance for showers early Monday morning as well.

Monday we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies as temps warm up into the 60’s and that trend will continue throughout the week along with windy conditions. Another frontal boundary on Friday cools us down once again going into next weekend. Have a great weekend!