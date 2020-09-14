Howdy friends and good Monday morning to you. It’s another pleasantly cool start to what will be a pretty nice September day, with weak winds and average conditions. Temperatures rise only to the upper 70s and low 80s under a smoky sky once more.
This week will keep this trend going with similar highs tomorrow, and slightly closer to 90s for temperatures on Wednesday.
This weekend brings breezy winds to the High Plains, but rain chances stay low for awhile.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More nice September weather
Amarillo58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart51°F Clear Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
