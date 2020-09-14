More nice September weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Teddy, the earliest "T" named storm on record, formed in the Atlantic Monday morning and is forecast to reach hurricane strength later this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The tropics remain extremely active Monday morning with Teddy, Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Depression 21 all churning along with another disturbance and a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.