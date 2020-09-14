More nice September weather

Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Howdy friends and good Monday morning to you. It’s another pleasantly cool start to what will be a pretty nice September day, with weak winds and average conditions. Temperatures rise only to the upper 70s and low 80s under a smoky sky once more.

This week will keep this trend going with similar highs tomorrow, and slightly closer to 90s for temperatures on Wednesday.

This weekend brings breezy winds to the High Plains, but rain chances stay low for awhile.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

