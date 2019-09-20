More much needed rain

Happy Friday folks! Damp and cool weather has come around, and we’re not done with the rain just yet. It’s a bit more chilly out there to start the day than we’ve had for awhile, and we’ll see another round of showers and storms for a few hours. After the morning rain clears out, clouds will stick around throughout the day before storms develop again in the afternoon, first in New Mexico and then they’ll move into the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Temperatures will be the coolest we’ve seen all week, only reaching the 80s. Large hail and strong downburst winds may accompany some of the storms this afternoon, so stay alert for severe weather and remember to head indoors if you hear thunder.



Precipitation will continue on late tonight before clearing out around sunrise tomorrow. Saturday looks to be breezy with a bit more sunshine ahead of a round of evening storms.



Sunday, a cold front arrives that drops temperatures back to the 70s and low 80s and we’ll stay dry until Monday night.



Enjoy the rain and your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin