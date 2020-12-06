More mild weather ahead

Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

30°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Another cold start tomorrow morning with lows in the 20’s and 30’s. We’ll warm up into the upper 50’s once again with partly cloudy skies early. Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 60’s and we’ll continue to climb throughout the week until we get a cold front on Thursday.

Quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast later this upcoming week but for now models showing a chance for wintry precipitation for Thursday and Friday for various areas across the high plains but we’ll keep you posted. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

