More intense heat

Fair

Amarillo

99°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

99°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

101°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
72°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

103°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

100°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
75°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Pampa

99°F Fair / Windy Feels like 98°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
75°F Mostly Clear
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We are expecting more record-setting heat throughout the remainder of this week. Overnight tonight lows will only be dropping down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Friday.

During Friday afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits.

Thankfully we will continue to see a slight breeze out of the south which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperatures.

Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

