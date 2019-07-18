More intense heat

We are expecting more record-setting heat throughout the remainder of this week. Overnight tonight lows will only be dropping down into the 70s which will lead to an already mild start to your Friday.

During Friday afternoon most of the region will be seeing lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low triple digits.

Thankfully we will continue to see a slight breeze out of the south which will help to keep those feel like temperatures close to the actual air temperatures.

Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy