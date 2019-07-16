More intense heat on the way

Weather

Fair

Amarillo

99°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
73°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Dumas

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Hereford

98°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Dalhart

102°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 100°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy / Windy

Perryton

97°F Partly Cloudy / Windy Feels like 95°
Wind
26 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Pampa

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
74°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

After a hot Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a warm night ahead. Lows will only drop down into the low to mid-70s and we’ll see some spotty clouds overhead.

Wednesday morning will start off mild followed by a very hot afternoon. Most of the region will be seeing temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits with feel like temperatures even higher.

These hot conditions will stick around throughout the remainder of this workweek. Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

