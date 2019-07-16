More intense heat on the way

After a hot Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a warm night ahead. Lows will only drop down into the low to mid-70s and we’ll see some spotty clouds overhead.

Wednesday morning will start off mild followed by a very hot afternoon. Most of the region will be seeing temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits with feel like temperatures even higher.

These hot conditions will stick around throughout the remainder of this workweek. Please remember to drink lots of water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy