More intense heat

Good Thursday morning. We’re starting out pretty clear, except for some low-level cloud cover that is over our northern counties. Another very hot day is ahead of us, with record highs likely, as we top out in the 100s for all but the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle. Those areas will see 90s instead, with winds from the north. A stray storm or two will be possible for the southern end of the area.



High pressure in the upper levels continues to keep the heat in place tomorrow, and keep our rain chances fairly low, though once more, storms won’t be completely out of the question.



This weekend, we’ll see a few more storms each day as temperatures drop off to the 90s for all of us. Next week, we get to cool down to the 80s.



Stay cool and protect your kids and pets from the intense heat.



Meteorologist Chris Martin