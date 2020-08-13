Good Thursday morning. We’re starting out pretty clear, except for some low-level cloud cover that is over our northern counties. Another very hot day is ahead of us, with record highs likely, as we top out in the 100s for all but the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle. Those areas will see 90s instead, with winds from the north. A stray storm or two will be possible for the southern end of the area.
High pressure in the upper levels continues to keep the heat in place tomorrow, and keep our rain chances fairly low, though once more, storms won’t be completely out of the question.
This weekend, we’ll see a few more storms each day as temperatures drop off to the 90s for all of us. Next week, we get to cool down to the 80s.
Stay cool and protect your kids and pets from the intense heat.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More intense heat
Amarillo81°F Clear Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford80°F Clear Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
