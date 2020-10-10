More heat to come before a cool down

Clear

Amarillo

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

94°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

89°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

90°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ve had yet another hot day here on the high plains. Calm winds throughout the day that may slightly increase in our evening hours to moderate as well as some slight cloud cover for some of our eastern counties. Sunday morning we’ll have a cool start in the 50’s and 40’s before warming right back up into the low 90’s and upper 80’s except strong southwest winds will return as well as relative humidity being at very low percentages making way for a red flag warning encompassing most of the panhandle as well as the Oklahoma panhandle. Windy conditions will become a factor towards our afternoon hours on Sunday before tapering off in our overnight hours going into Monday morning. Lows for Monday will be in the 40’s and our highs will be in the 70’s with calm to moderate winds throughout, varying. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the low 80’s, making way for an even warmer Wednesday before we see another cool down on Thursday with another frontal boundary dropping us into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. As we head into next weekend more seasonal for October! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

