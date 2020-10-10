More heat to come before a cool down

Good Saturday afternoon everyone, we’ve had yet another hot day here on the high plains. Calm winds throughout the day that may slightly increase in our evening hours to moderate as well as some slight cloud cover for some of our eastern counties. Sunday morning we’ll have a cool start in the 50’s and 40’s before warming right back up into the low 90’s and upper 80’s except strong southwest winds will return as well as relative humidity being at very low percentages making way for a red flag warning encompassing most of the panhandle as well as the Oklahoma panhandle. Windy conditions will become a factor towards our afternoon hours on Sunday before tapering off in our overnight hours going into Monday morning. Lows for Monday will be in the 40’s and our highs will be in the 70’s with calm to moderate winds throughout, varying. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the low 80’s, making way for an even warmer Wednesday before we see another cool down on Thursday with another frontal boundary dropping us into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. As we head into next weekend more seasonal for October! Have a great weekend!