More heat this week

Fair

Amarillo

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
70°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

67°F Fair Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Howdy friends and good morning. A fairly mild start to the day will lead to hotter conditions. The few clouds early on will thin out by noon and then we’ll heat up to the 90s, with a few spots closing in on 100. A few thunderstorms will be possible over our New Mexico counties.

Temperatures will continue to inch upward through Wednesday before slowly backing off a few degrees into the weekend.

We could see a few storms late Wednesday evening across more of the Panhandle but then rain chances drop quite a bit.

Stay cool and try not to spend too much time in the heat.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

