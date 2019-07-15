Howdy friends and good morning. A fairly mild start to the day will lead to hotter conditions. The few clouds early on will thin out by noon and then we’ll heat up to the 90s, with a few spots closing in on 100. A few thunderstorms will be possible over our New Mexico counties.
Temperatures will continue to inch upward through Wednesday before slowly backing off a few degrees into the weekend.
We could see a few storms late Wednesday evening across more of the Panhandle but then rain chances drop quite a bit.
Stay cool and try not to spend too much time in the heat.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More heat this week
Amarillo65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas63°F Fair Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford65°F Fair Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa69°F Fair Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mostly Clear
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Howdy friends and good morning. A fairly mild start to the day will lead to hotter conditions. The few clouds early on will thin out by noon and then we’ll heat up to the 90s, with a few spots closing in on 100. A few thunderstorms will be possible over our New Mexico counties.