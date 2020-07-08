More heat, fewer storms

Howdy friends and good Wednesday morning. Triple-digit heat is back today with most of us getting to or above 100 degrees this afternoon. A few clouds linger on this morning after storms last night but are clearing out. We’ll have to deal with a more breezy wind from the southwest from mid-morning on until the evening with well above-average highs. The chance for rain is pretty low but a stray storm is not completely out of the question for our northern counties after 5 pm.



We’ll continue on with dry weather tomorrow and the rest of the week with temperatures inching upwards by a degree or two each day. 100s will be seen over the weekend as well. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you work outside. Protect your kids and pets from the heat.



A few storms may try to move in from the mountains by Sunday and Monday.



Stay cool and stay safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin