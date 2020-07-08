More heat, fewer storms

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
75°F Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
76°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy friends and good Wednesday morning. Triple-digit heat is back today with most of us getting to or above 100 degrees this afternoon. A few clouds linger on this morning after storms last night but are clearing out. We’ll have to deal with a more breezy wind from the southwest from mid-morning on until the evening with well above-average highs. The chance for rain is pretty low but a stray storm is not completely out of the question for our northern counties after 5 pm.

We’ll continue on with dry weather tomorrow and the rest of the week with temperatures inching upwards by a degree or two each day. 100s will be seen over the weekend as well. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you work outside. Protect your kids and pets from the heat.

A few storms may try to move in from the mountains by Sunday and Monday.

Stay cool and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

