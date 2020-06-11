Howdy folks and good Thursday morning. We’re on a warming trend for the remainder of the week, with highs returning to the 90s as early as today. The wind strengthens for the afternoon hours to the 15 to 25 mph range, and you’ll want to refrain from outdoor burning as the wildfire danger is elevated. There looks to be enough energy for storms to develop over the northern Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle after 4 pm, but severe weather is not likely. Look for pockets of rain and occasionally gusty winds.
Tomorrow looks pretty similar, with highs again in the 90s and breezy winds, while a few storms pop up to the north and west.
A high pressure system moves over us for the weekend, helping to bring down our rain chances but it looks to back off a bit by Monday. Summertime heat lingers into next week.
Enjoy your Thursday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More heat and a few storms
Amarillo62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
