More heat; a few more afternoon storms

Good Thursday morning folks. Storms from last night have moved on and we have plenty of cloud cover over our eastern counties but the sky will clear out quicker today. Temperatures rise from the 50s and 60s to afternoon readings in the 80s and low 90s and the moisture supply shifts north and east, which is where we’ll see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Large hail and strong downburst winds are likely with storms that pop up after 4 pm, and a few brief tornadoes are possible, so stay alert.



Tomorrow looks to be dry for all of our area as the dryline moves over to Oklahoma but we’ll be just about as hot.



Thunderstorms form up along the dryline on Saturday for the eastern Texas Panhandle and a similar situation is setting up for Sunday as well.



Memorial Day, high temperatures drop off to the 70s and low 80s as we take a break from the chance for rain.



Stay cool and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin