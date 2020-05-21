More heat; a few more afternoon storms

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Thursday morning folks. Storms from last night have moved on and we have plenty of cloud cover over our eastern counties but the sky will clear out quicker today. Temperatures rise from the 50s and 60s to afternoon readings in the 80s and low 90s and the moisture supply shifts north and east, which is where we’ll see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Large hail and strong downburst winds are likely with storms that pop up after 4 pm, and a few brief tornadoes are possible, so stay alert.

Tomorrow looks to be dry for all of our area as the dryline moves over to Oklahoma but we’ll be just about as hot.

Thunderstorms form up along the dryline on Saturday for the eastern Texas Panhandle and a similar situation is setting up for Sunday as well.

Memorial Day, high temperatures drop off to the 70s and low 80s as we take a break from the chance for rain.

Stay cool and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

