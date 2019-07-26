More clouds, still hot

Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. A few of the thunderstorms from last night have continued on into today, still for our northwestern counties but they will be dissipating after day break. The clouds look to hold on, giving more shade as we heat up to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, right on par for July.

We will see more sunshine tomorrow and occasionally breezy winds as the 90s continue, but our next broad chance for storms comes Sunday night with a front moving in. A few of those cells will be hanging around on Monday morning. That afternoon is looking a bit less hot, with highs below 90.

The middle of next week brings us closer to triple-digits, so enjoy this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

