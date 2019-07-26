Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. A few of the thunderstorms from last night have continued on into today, still for our northwestern counties but they will be dissipating after day break. The clouds look to hold on, giving more shade as we heat up to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, right on par for July.
We will see more sunshine tomorrow and occasionally breezy winds as the 90s continue, but our next broad chance for storms comes Sunday night with a front moving in. A few of those cells will be hanging around on Monday morning. That afternoon is looking a bit less hot, with highs below 90.
The middle of next week brings us closer to triple-digits, so enjoy this weekend.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More clouds, still hot
Amarillo64°F Fair Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly Cloudy
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford66°F Fair Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Howdy folks and good Friday morning to you. A few of the thunderstorms from last night have continued on into today, still for our northwestern counties but they will be dissipating after day break. The clouds look to hold on, giving more shade as we heat up to highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, right on par for July.