Gov. Abbott extends social distancing protocols through April, closes Texas schools until May 4

More clouds, more wind, but still pretty nice

Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a cool start to the day, with clouds above and temperatures dropping to the 40s and low 50s. Clouds have moved in from the southwest and continue to hang out over us for the rest of the day, with the sunshine breaking through from time to time. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and low 80s with stronger winds from the southwest. Keep in mind, the wildfire danger is elevated, so avoid outdoor burning.

Highs inch up a bit more for Thursday with a sunny sky above, but Friday brings the next round of cool weather with a breezy cold front. We’ll top out in the 50s and low 60s for that afternoon, and outside of a few morning sprinkles, that system will be dry.

Saturday is looking nice and seasonal and we have a slim chance at storms on Sunday as we continue to warm.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

