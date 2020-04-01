More clouds, more wind, but still pretty nice

Good Wednesday morning folks. It’s a cool start to the day, with clouds above and temperatures dropping to the 40s and low 50s. Clouds have moved in from the southwest and continue to hang out over us for the rest of the day, with the sunshine breaking through from time to time. We’ll heat up to highs in the 70s and low 80s with stronger winds from the southwest. Keep in mind, the wildfire danger is elevated, so avoid outdoor burning.



Highs inch up a bit more for Thursday with a sunny sky above, but Friday brings the next round of cool weather with a breezy cold front. We’ll top out in the 50s and low 60s for that afternoon, and outside of a few morning sprinkles, that system will be dry.



Saturday is looking nice and seasonal and we have a slim chance at storms on Sunday as we continue to warm.



Have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin