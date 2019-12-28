More chilly for the rest of the weekend

Weather

Few Clouds

Amarillo

45°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Some passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
25°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
21°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

44°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Some passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening to you. The breezy winds will back off some for tonight as the next cold front moves through. Outside of a few flurries for our northern counties, this change in the weather will be dry. Temperatures fall to the low 30s this evening, and drop to the 20s by Sunday morning with clouds above. We’ll wake up to single-digit wind chills so dress appropriately before heading outdoors. Tomorrow’s winds get breezy again, coming from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and the air will be colder, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Monday starts off even more frigid but thankfully calmer. Afternoon readings look to be about the same.

New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings more seasonal conditions and still plenty of sunshine ahead of a nice warm-up for New Year’s Day, with highs around 60. Temperatures start to drop again next Thursday, with the 40s coming back.

Enjoy your night and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

