More chilly for the rest of the weekend

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening to you. The breezy winds will back off some for tonight as the next cold front moves through. Outside of a few flurries for our northern counties, this change in the weather will be dry. Temperatures fall to the low 30s this evening, and drop to the 20s by Sunday morning with clouds above. We’ll wake up to single-digit wind chills so dress appropriately before heading outdoors. Tomorrow’s winds get breezy again, coming from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and the air will be colder, with highs in the 30s and 40s.



Monday starts off even more frigid but thankfully calmer. Afternoon readings look to be about the same.



New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) brings more seasonal conditions and still plenty of sunshine ahead of a nice warm-up for New Year’s Day, with highs around 60. Temperatures start to drop again next Thursday, with the 40s coming back.



Enjoy your night and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin