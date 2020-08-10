More August heat with afternoon storms

Clear

Amarillo

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Mostly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

93°F Clear Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

91°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Howdy folks and good Monday morning. It’s another relatively warm August start with a few clouds here and there, and we can expect more heat as this week progresses. Again, we’ll have to deal with breezy winds as temperatures rise to the upper 90s and 100s, with a few record highs possible. A few more thunderstorms will try to come in from New Mexico after 2 pm and move across the panhandles this afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats.

Tuesday keeps the heat around with a few more afternoon storms before rain chances drop off for the rest of the week. We’ll see more 100s Wednesday through Friday.

Thunderstorms are more likely this weekend as we see a drop in temperatures.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

