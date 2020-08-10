Howdy folks and good Monday morning. It’s another relatively warm August start with a few clouds here and there, and we can expect more heat as this week progresses. Again, we’ll have to deal with breezy winds as temperatures rise to the upper 90s and 100s, with a few record highs possible. A few more thunderstorms will try to come in from New Mexico after 2 pm and move across the panhandles this afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong downburst winds will be the main threats.
Tuesday keeps the heat around with a few more afternoon storms before rain chances drop off for the rest of the week. We’ll see more 100s Wednesday through Friday.
Thunderstorms are more likely this weekend as we see a drop in temperatures.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More August heat with afternoon storms
Amarillo98°F Clear Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas95°F Clear Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford98°F Clear Feels like 98°
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart93°F Clear Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 27%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton91°F Clear Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa98°F Clear Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
