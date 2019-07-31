More 100s today

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning to you! We’re starting off warmer than average out there, and the hot afternoons will just get hotter today and tomorrow. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 90s and low 100s after 3 pm under fair weather cumulus clouds. The wind will kick up to the 10 to 20 mph range from midday on until the evening, so at least we’ll have a breeze. Take precautions if you have to work out in the heat or if you have outdoor plans.



Tomorrow, a few more spots will reach 100 or better, but some of us will see a bit of a cool-down Friday with the latest front to come to the Panhandles from the north. The next round of thundershowers can be expected Friday afternoon, and then we’ll have rain in the area on Saturday as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.



Thankfully, this round of less hot weather continues into next week.



Stay cool and have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin