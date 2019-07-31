More 100s today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
70°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dumas

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
70°F Mostly Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Hereford

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Dalhart

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Perryton

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Pampa

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
71°F Clear
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning to you! We’re starting off warmer than average out there, and the hot afternoons will just get hotter today and tomorrow. Look for temperatures to reach the upper 90s and low 100s after 3 pm under fair weather cumulus clouds. The wind will kick up to the 10 to 20 mph range from midday on until the evening, so at least we’ll have a breeze. Take precautions if you have to work out in the heat or if you have outdoor plans.

Tomorrow, a few more spots will reach 100 or better, but some of us will see a bit of a cool-down Friday with the latest front to come to the Panhandles from the north. The next round of thundershowers can be expected Friday afternoon, and then we’ll have rain in the area on Saturday as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thankfully, this round of less hot weather continues into next week.

Stay cool and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss