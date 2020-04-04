Milder Sunday up ahead

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a cool Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but mostly sunny. For Sunday we will be a bit more mild with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s and not as much of a cold start with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. We will be in a ridge formation over the next few days, keeping our temperatures a bit warmer than average. We have a chance for thunderstorms for our southeastern countries Monday evening with highs in the 80’s across the board. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the low 80’s and mostly sunny. Thursday we have a front moving in dropping our temperatures back to seasonal temps in the upper 60’s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Friday we have a chance for scattered storms and a bit cooler in the mid to lower 60’s. Saturday we’ll return to seasonal temperatures again in the lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss