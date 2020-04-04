Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a cool Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but mostly sunny. For Sunday we will be a bit more mild with temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s and not as much of a cold start with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. We will be in a ridge formation over the next few days, keeping our temperatures a bit warmer than average. We have a chance for thunderstorms for our southeastern countries Monday evening with highs in the 80’s across the board. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the low 80’s and mostly sunny. Thursday we have a front moving in dropping our temperatures back to seasonal temps in the upper 60’s and a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Friday we have a chance for scattered storms and a bit cooler in the mid to lower 60’s. Saturday we’ll return to seasonal temperatures again in the lower 70’s. Have a great weekend!
Milder Sunday up ahead
