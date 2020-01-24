Good Friday evening everyone, we have a mild weekend ahead. For our Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will top out in the low 60’s until our next cold front moves through early on Tuesday bringing us a chance for precipitation early on, a rain/snow mix is expected. Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the high 40’s and low 50’s and then another cold front moves through for Thursday bringing us another chance for precipitation later on in the evening with another rain/snow mix. We will end the week on Friday with highs in 50’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Have a great weekend!
Mild weekend ends with cooler conditions
Amarillo58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent