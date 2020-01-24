Mild weekend ends with cooler conditions

Good Friday evening everyone, we have a mild weekend ahead. For our Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will top out in the low 60’s until our next cold front moves through early on Tuesday bringing us a chance for precipitation early on, a rain/snow mix is expected. Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the high 40’s and low 50’s and then another cold front moves through for Thursday bringing us another chance for precipitation later on in the evening with another rain/snow mix. We will end the week on Friday with highs in 50’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Have a great weekend!