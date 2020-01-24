Live Now
Mild weekend ends with cooler conditions

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Friday evening everyone, we have a mild weekend ahead. For our Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will top out in the low 60’s until our next cold front moves through early on Tuesday bringing us a chance for precipitation early on, a rain/snow mix is expected. Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the high 40’s and low 50’s and then another cold front moves through for Thursday bringing us another chance for precipitation later on in the evening with another rain/snow mix. We will end the week on Friday with highs in 50’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Have a great weekend!

