Mild weekend conditions

Clear

Amarillo

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Clear with gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Mostly clear and windy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
25 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
52°F Windy with clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday evening, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the 70’s along with windy conditions. Sunday morning we’ll start off in the 50’s with windy conditions to continue and a cold front starts approaching from eastern NM. There’s a very low chance of storms/showers for some of our eastern counties.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day for Sunday going into Monday with highs still in the 70’s as a cold front makes it through the panhandles later on in the day with cooler temps to follow. A much cooler Tuesday with highs in the 50’s and 60’s and that sets the stage for the remainder of the week with dry weather and more seasonal temps as well. Have a great weekend!

