Mild week up ahead

Good Wednesday Morning everyone, the storm system that has brought us overnight precipitation has moved out of our area and is now moving East with strong bands of rain and snow for the central United States. We will top out with our highs in the mid to low 50’s and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. For Thursday we do have a cold front moving through dropping our temperatures down to the mid to high 40’swith lows in the 20’s. Friday and Saturday we will have seasonal temperatures in the mid 50’s then we will start the new week with mild temperatures in the mid to high 60’s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday once another cold front moves through dropping our temperatures into the 40’s for highs and 20’s for lows. Have a great week!