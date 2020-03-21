Good Saturday morning everyone, today we have a chance for showers toward our evening hours with highs in the low 50’s. Sunday will be more mild with temperatures returning to the upper 60’s and partly cloudy early on. Monday there is a chance for thunderstorms for our eastern region, with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70’s, for Wednesday we’ll be topping out at 80 degrees. Thursday will partly cloudy with highs in the low 70’s and for Friday we have a cold front moving in, partly cloudy, with a highs in the low to mid 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Mild week ahead
Amarillo30°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas30°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford33°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart33°F Few Clouds Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton28°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa30°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent