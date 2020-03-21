Mild week ahead

Good Saturday morning everyone, today we have a chance for showers toward our evening hours with highs in the low 50’s. Sunday will be more mild with temperatures returning to the upper 60’s and partly cloudy early on. Monday there is a chance for thunderstorms for our eastern region, with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70’s, for Wednesday we’ll be topping out at 80 degrees. Thursday will partly cloudy with highs in the low 70’s and for Friday we have a cold front moving in, partly cloudy, with a highs in the low to mid 50’s. Have a great weekend!

