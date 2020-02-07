Mild weather to head into the weekend

Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

31°F Broken Clouds Feels like 23°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

22°F Clear Feels like 12°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

29°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F A clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

34°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Friday morning folks. It’s another cold start but not quite as intense as the conditions we’ve had the last few mornings. We’ll heat up from the 20s and low 30s to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday brings even warmer weather with a few spots getting into the low 60s while the wind kicks up a bit from the south.

Colder winds hit Sunday bringing us back below average with a dry cold front but Monday is going to be chilly as we only warm up to the low 40s under ample cloud cover.

Our next chance for rain and snow come on Tuesday with a mix of both early that morning.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

