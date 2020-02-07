Good Friday morning folks. It’s another cold start but not quite as intense as the conditions we’ve had the last few mornings. We’ll heat up from the 20s and low 30s to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday brings even warmer weather with a few spots getting into the low 60s while the wind kicks up a bit from the south.
Colder winds hit Sunday bringing us back below average with a dry cold front but Monday is going to be chilly as we only warm up to the low 40s under ample cloud cover.
Our next chance for rain and snow come on Tuesday with a mix of both early that morning.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Mild weather to head into the weekend
