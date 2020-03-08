Mild weather to follow showers

1  of  2
Clear

Amarillo

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ll have highs in the low 60’s and a chance for showers later on in the evening, as well as very breezy. Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 70’s. Tuesday will be mild getting close to 80 degrees and sunny. Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday morning and we have a chance for showers all day on Friday as a cold front moves through, with highs in the 60’s. For next weekend, we will continue our mild weekend stretch again with highs in the low 70’s and breezy. Have a great weekend!

