Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ll have highs in the low 60’s and a chance for showers later on in the evening, as well as very breezy. Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 70’s. Tuesday will be mild getting close to 80 degrees and sunny. Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday morning and we have a chance for showers all day on Friday as a cold front moves through, with highs in the 60’s. For next weekend, we will continue our mild weekend stretch again with highs in the low 70’s and breezy. Have a great weekend!
Mild weather to follow showers
Amarillo48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Tonight
45°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
