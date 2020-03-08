Mild weather to follow showers

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ll have highs in the low 60’s and a chance for showers later on in the evening, as well as very breezy. Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 70’s. Tuesday will be mild getting close to 80 degrees and sunny. Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday morning and we have a chance for showers all day on Friday as a cold front moves through, with highs in the 60’s. For next weekend, we will continue our mild weekend stretch again with highs in the low 70’s and breezy. Have a great weekend!