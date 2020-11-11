Good morning folks. On this Veterans Day, we’re looking for a cold start and a mild or average afternoon. With morning wind chills in the 20s, you’ll want an appropriate extra layer starting out, but the rest of the day will be about like yesterday was, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be variable but pretty calm, overall.
Not much is different about the forecast for Thursday but Friday is likely to bring some changes, in the form of ample cloud cover, and some light rain for our eastern counties. Temperatures only top out in the 50s then with precipitation possible during the middle of the day and afternoon.
Sunshine returns this weekend, along with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Mild Veterans Day weather
Amarillo40°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford32°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart31°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa33°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
