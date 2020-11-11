Mild Veterans Day weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

32°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning folks. On this Veterans Day, we’re looking for a cold start and a mild or average afternoon. With morning wind chills in the 20s, you’ll want an appropriate extra layer starting out, but the rest of the day will be about like yesterday was, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be variable but pretty calm, overall.

Not much is different about the forecast for Thursday but Friday is likely to bring some changes, in the form of ample cloud cover, and some light rain for our eastern counties. Temperatures only top out in the 50s then with precipitation possible during the middle of the day and afternoon.

Sunshine returns this weekend, along with highs in the 70s.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss