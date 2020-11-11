Mild Veterans Day weather

Good morning folks. On this Veterans Day, we’re looking for a cold start and a mild or average afternoon. With morning wind chills in the 20s, you’ll want an appropriate extra layer starting out, but the rest of the day will be about like yesterday was, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be variable but pretty calm, overall.



Not much is different about the forecast for Thursday but Friday is likely to bring some changes, in the form of ample cloud cover, and some light rain for our eastern counties. Temperatures only top out in the 50s then with precipitation possible during the middle of the day and afternoon.



Sunshine returns this weekend, along with highs in the 70s.



Meteorologist Chris Martin