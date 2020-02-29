Mild temperatures for our weekend

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had yet another mild weekend with highs today in the 60’s and low 70’s across the area. Sunday will be similar to our Saturday with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s but not nearly as breezy. Monday will be much cooler once a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to the mid to low 50’s along with cloudy conditions. Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with highs barely reaching the 40’s, along with blustery conditions. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will return to more mild conditions with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Have a great weekend!