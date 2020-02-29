Mild temperatures for our weekend

Clear

Amarillo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
24 mph SW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
22 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 36F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Mostly clear and windy. Low 36F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had yet another mild weekend with highs today in the 60’s and low 70’s across the area. Sunday will be similar to our Saturday with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s but not nearly as breezy. Monday will be much cooler once a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to the mid to low 50’s along with cloudy conditions. Tuesday will be our next chance for precipitation with highs barely reaching the 40’s, along with blustery conditions. Wednesday will be much more pleasant with highs in the low 60’s and partly cloudy. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will return to more mild conditions with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s. Have a great weekend!

