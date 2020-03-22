Mild stretch to start the week

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Monday winds will pick up out of the south with a very cloudy early morning hours, highs will be in the mid to low 70’s. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the 70’s but winds taper off. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the 80’s along with stronger winds out of the southwest and Thursday will be identical with highs in the 80’s and even stronger winds out of the southwest ranging between 15-25 mph. Friday we will have a cool down as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures to more seasonal values in the mid to low 60’s followed by another front for Saturday dropping us into the 50’s. Sunday we will warm back up into the 60’s with partial cloud cover.