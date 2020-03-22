Mild stretch to start the week

Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
20 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 42F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 42F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
22 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 43F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 43F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
21 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Monday winds will pick up out of the south with a very cloudy early morning hours, highs will be in the mid to low 70’s. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the 70’s but winds taper off. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the 80’s along with stronger winds out of the southwest and Thursday will be identical with highs in the 80’s and even stronger winds out of the southwest ranging between 15-25 mph. Friday we will have a cool down as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures to more seasonal values in the mid to low 60’s followed by another front for Saturday dropping us into the 50’s. Sunday we will warm back up into the 60’s with partial cloud cover.

