Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Monday winds will pick up out of the south with a very cloudy early morning hours, highs will be in the mid to low 70’s. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs in the 70’s but winds taper off. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the 80’s along with stronger winds out of the southwest and Thursday will be identical with highs in the 80’s and even stronger winds out of the southwest ranging between 15-25 mph. Friday we will have a cool down as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures to more seasonal values in the mid to low 60’s followed by another front for Saturday dropping us into the 50’s. Sunday we will warm back up into the 60’s with partial cloud cover.
Mild stretch to start the week
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 20 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 42F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 22 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 15 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 43F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 41F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa73°F Clear Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 21 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent