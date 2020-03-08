Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had scattered showers throughout the day and maybe a bit of thunder this evening as highs struggled to get out of the 50’s. Monday will be more mild with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s along with sunny conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70’s. Thursday we have a chance for showers early on with highs in the low 70’s. Friday we have a chance for scattered showers across the area as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the 50’s. Saturday and Sunday return to seasonal conditions in the high 50’s. Have a great week!
Mild start to this week
Amarillo55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 23 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous