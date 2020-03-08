Mild start to this week

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had scattered showers throughout the day and maybe a bit of thunder this evening as highs struggled to get out of the 50’s. Monday will be more mild with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s along with sunny conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70’s. Thursday we have a chance for showers early on with highs in the low 70’s. Friday we have a chance for scattered showers across the area as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the 50’s. Saturday and Sunday return to seasonal conditions in the high 50’s. Have a great week!