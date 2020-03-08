1  of  2
Crews battling fire northwest of Borger National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

Mild start to this week

Overcast

Amarillo

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Hereford

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
47°F Periods of wind driven rain this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had scattered showers throughout the day and maybe a bit of thunder this evening as highs struggled to get out of the 50’s. Monday will be more mild with highs in the high 60’s and low 70’s along with sunny conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70’s. Thursday we have a chance for showers early on with highs in the low 70’s. Friday we have a chance for scattered showers across the area as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the 50’s. Saturday and Sunday return to seasonal conditions in the high 50’s. Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

