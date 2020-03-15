Mild Start to the week

Overcast

Amarillo

39°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with some evening fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Cloudy skies with some evening fog. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Foggy this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

41°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
38°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a rain filled day for our Sunday with temperatures struggling to reach the 50’s. Monday will be a bit more pleasant with temperatures in the low 70’s but with cloud cover throughout our early morning hours, breaking up a bit in the afternoon then increasing overnight. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for our eastern counties with highs in the low 60’s as a cold front moves through. Wednesday will be more of the same with showers/thunderstorms possible in the evening with highs returning to the low 70’s. Thursday we have a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the 60’s. Friday will be much cooler as a cold front moves through dropping temperatures in the 50’s with variable clouds, Saturday will be more of the same with highs in the 50’s but we return to more seasonal temperatures on Sunday in the low 60’s. Have a great week!

