Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a rain filled day for our Sunday with temperatures struggling to reach the 50’s. Monday will be a bit more pleasant with temperatures in the low 70’s but with cloud cover throughout our early morning hours, breaking up a bit in the afternoon then increasing overnight. Tuesday we have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for our eastern counties with highs in the low 60’s as a cold front moves through. Wednesday will be more of the same with showers/thunderstorms possible in the evening with highs returning to the low 70’s. Thursday we have a chance for showers early in the morning with highs in the 60’s. Friday will be much cooler as a cold front moves through dropping temperatures in the 50’s with variable clouds, Saturday will be more of the same with highs in the 50’s but we return to more seasonal temperatures on Sunday in the low 60’s. Have a great week!
Mild Start to the week
