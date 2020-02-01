Mild start to February

Good Saturday evening everyone, we have had a mild start to our weekend with highs in the mid to high 60’s for most of the area. We will continue this trend going into the first week of February. Sunday will reach the low to mid 70’s for most of the area, with Monday just topping out in the mid to high 60’s again. Sunday will have some significant cloud cover for a good portion of the day going into Monday as well. Tuesday we have a chance for some precipitation in the form of scattered snow showers across the area, no accumulation is expected at this time here in Amarillo. Tuesday will be blustery and cold as well with highs in the mid to low 30’s and lows in the teens for most of the area. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the mid to high 30’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will return to seasonal weather with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!