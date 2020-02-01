Good Saturday evening everyone, we have had a mild start to our weekend with highs in the mid to high 60’s for most of the area. We will continue this trend going into the first week of February. Sunday will reach the low to mid 70’s for most of the area, with Monday just topping out in the mid to high 60’s again. Sunday will have some significant cloud cover for a good portion of the day going into Monday as well. Tuesday we have a chance for some precipitation in the form of scattered snow showers across the area, no accumulation is expected at this time here in Amarillo. Tuesday will be blustery and cold as well with highs in the mid to low 30’s and lows in the teens for most of the area. Wednesday will be more of the same with highs in the mid to high 30’s and partly cloudy for most of the day. Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will return to seasonal weather with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. Have a great weekend!
Mild start to February
Amarillo62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dumas56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Hereford63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Dalhart61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Perryton55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Pampa62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter