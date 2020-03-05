Mild March Weather Continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

40°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

40°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Thursday morning everyone, we have another pleasant day in the midst with highs in the low 60’s and sunny. It will be breezy early on but those winds will taper off.

Friday will be a bit warmer with a high of 65 and winds a bit more consistent from the southwest at 15-25 miles per hour.

This weekend we will be inching closer to 70 degrees but breezy for both days as well. We have a chance for scattered showers late on Sunday.

Monday we will be in the low 70’s and sunny.

Tuesday will be more of the same in the mid to upper 70’s, then on Wednesday we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the low 60’s once a frontal boundary moves through.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss