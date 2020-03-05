Mild March Weather Continues

Good Thursday morning everyone, we have another pleasant day in the midst with highs in the low 60’s and sunny. It will be breezy early on but those winds will taper off.

Friday will be a bit warmer with a high of 65 and winds a bit more consistent from the southwest at 15-25 miles per hour.

This weekend we will be inching closer to 70 degrees but breezy for both days as well. We have a chance for scattered showers late on Sunday.

Monday we will be in the low 70’s and sunny.

Tuesday will be more of the same in the mid to upper 70’s, then on Wednesday we’ll cool down just a bit with highs in the low 60’s once a frontal boundary moves through.

Have a great week!