Mild end to first February weekend

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Sunday evening everyone. Mild day for our Sunday with highs in the 70’s for most areas, as well as partly cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Monday will be mild as well with highs in the high 60’s, breezy and partly cloudy once more. Tuesday we do have a chance for precipitation as a cold front moves through with snow showers expected for most of the panhandle with highs in the 30’s and 40’s for most of the region. It will be a very windy day for Tuesday and Wednesday so bundle up. Wednesday there is a chance for early morning snow showers with highs in the low 30’s for Amarillo. Thursday we will reach the upper 40’s with calm winds and partly cloudy. Ending the week and going into the weekend we will return to more seasonal, mild and sunny conditions. Have a great week!

