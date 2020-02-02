Mild end to first February weekend

Good Sunday evening everyone. Mild day for our Sunday with highs in the 70’s for most areas, as well as partly cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Monday will be mild as well with highs in the high 60’s, breezy and partly cloudy once more. Tuesday we do have a chance for precipitation as a cold front moves through with snow showers expected for most of the panhandle with highs in the 30’s and 40’s for most of the region. It will be a very windy day for Tuesday and Wednesday so bundle up. Wednesday there is a chance for early morning snow showers with highs in the low 30’s for Amarillo. Thursday we will reach the upper 40’s with calm winds and partly cloudy. Ending the week and going into the weekend we will return to more seasonal, mild and sunny conditions. Have a great week!