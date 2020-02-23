Mild Conditions to begin the week

Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had yet another mid weekend with highs in the mid to high 60’s. We have a chance for showers this evening in Amarillo and surrounding areas. Monday will return to mild conditions in the high 50’s and low 60’s. Tuesday we have a chance for rain and snow in the morning as a cold front moves through, with highs in the high 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday will also be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday returns to seasonal and mild conditions in the high 50’s and 60’s. Have a great week!