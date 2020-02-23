Good Sunday morning everyone, we’ve had yet another mid weekend with highs in the mid to high 60’s. We have a chance for showers this evening in Amarillo and surrounding areas. Monday will return to mild conditions in the high 50’s and low 60’s. Tuesday we have a chance for rain and snow in the morning as a cold front moves through, with highs in the high 30’s and low 40’s. Wednesday will also be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday returns to seasonal and mild conditions in the high 50’s and 60’s. Have a great week!
Mild Conditions to begin the week
Amarillo51°F Few Clouds Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 26 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas45°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart37°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph NNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton39°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 26 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New