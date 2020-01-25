Mild, calm and sunny weekend

Weather

Clear

Amarillo

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

31°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

34°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Saturday morning everyone, we have a mild weekend ahead. For our Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will top out in the low 60’s until our next cold front moves through early on Tuesday bringing us a chance for precipitation early on, a rain/snow mix is expected. Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the high 40’s and low 50’s and then another cold front moves through for Thursday bringing us another chance for precipitation later on in the evening with another rain/snow mix. We will end the week on Friday with highs in 50’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

