Good Saturday morning everyone, we have a mild weekend ahead. For our Saturday, Sunday and even Monday will top out in the low 60’s until our next cold front moves through early on Tuesday bringing us a chance for precipitation early on, a rain/snow mix is expected. Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the high 40’s and low 50’s and then another cold front moves through for Thursday bringing us another chance for precipitation later on in the evening with another rain/snow mix. We will end the week on Friday with highs in 50’s, partly cloudy and breezy. Have a great weekend!
Mild, calm and sunny weekend
Amarillo31°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dumas26°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Hereford34°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dalhart27°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Perryton31°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Pampa34°F Clear Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Generally clear. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New