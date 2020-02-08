Mild and Seasonal weekend

Clear

Amarillo

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
32°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
33°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pretty mild day here in the Panhandle. Temperatures mostly in the high 50’s and low 60’s, partly cloudy at times paired with a breezy Southwest wind throughout the day. Sunday will be chillier as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the low 50’s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. Snow showers expected for Tuesday with a high of 30 and lows in the 20’s, Wednesday we are expecting more of a rain/snow mix with temperatures remaining in the 30’s. For the remainder of the week we will remain in the 40’s but Saturday we will warm back up into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!

