Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a pretty mild day here in the Panhandle. Temperatures mostly in the high 50’s and low 60’s, partly cloudy at times paired with a breezy Southwest wind throughout the day. Sunday will be chillier as a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures into the low 50’s. Our next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves through. Snow showers expected for Tuesday with a high of 30 and lows in the 20’s, Wednesday we are expecting more of a rain/snow mix with temperatures remaining in the 30’s. For the remainder of the week we will remain in the 40’s but Saturday we will warm back up into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Mild and Seasonal weekend
