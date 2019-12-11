Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ve dropped below freezing this morning but can look forward to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have clouds overhead and breezy winds here at the surface but the weather won’t be unpleasant.
Thursday is shaping up to be pretty nice as well after a round of overnight cloud cover. Temperatures hit the 60s for Friday and Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.
Much colder weather arrives Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s and a chance for rain and snow Sunday night into Monday morning, with strong winds to follow.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Mid-week seasonal warm-up
Amarillo29°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Variable cloudiness and windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dumas22°F Clear Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Hereford32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Dalhart19°F Clear Feels like 11°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph SW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Perryton26°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Pampa28°F Clear Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 21 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ve dropped below freezing this morning but can look forward to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have clouds overhead and breezy winds here at the surface but the weather won’t be unpleasant.