Mid-week seasonal warm-up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

29°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable cloudiness and windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Variable cloudiness and windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
31°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Hereford

32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

19°F Clear Feels like 11°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
29°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

26°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
36°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

28°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
37°F Partly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ve dropped below freezing this morning but can look forward to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have clouds overhead and breezy winds here at the surface but the weather won’t be unpleasant.

Thursday is shaping up to be pretty nice as well after a round of overnight cloud cover. Temperatures hit the 60s for Friday and Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.

Much colder weather arrives Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s and a chance for rain and snow Sunday night into Monday morning, with strong winds to follow.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss