Mid-week seasonal warm-up

Good Wednesday morning folks. We’ve dropped below freezing this morning but can look forward to a warmer afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will have clouds overhead and breezy winds here at the surface but the weather won’t be unpleasant.



Thursday is shaping up to be pretty nice as well after a round of overnight cloud cover. Temperatures hit the 60s for Friday and Saturday under a partly cloudy sky.



Much colder weather arrives Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s and a chance for rain and snow Sunday night into Monday morning, with strong winds to follow.



Have a wonderful Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin